13-year sentence for ex-prosecutor in Hawaii corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu prosecutor has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after a judge says she used her husband’s position as a police chief to frame a relative for a crime he didn’t commit in a corruption case that has staggered Hawaii. A judge also said Katherine Kealoha stole money from her own grandmother to support her lavish lifestyle. Kealoha apologized to her family in court and asked for forgiveness. Katherine and Louis Kealoha, now estranged, were once a respected power couple. He is scheduled to be sentenced in a separate hearing later Tuesday.