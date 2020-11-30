Canada to add to record deficit in pandemic recovery attempt

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is vowing to spend billions more to help the country recover from the pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the country is facing its most severe challenge since the second World War, the worst economic shock since the Great Depression and the worse health crisis since the Spanish flu over a century ago. The cost to date has the federal deficit reaching a record $381.6 billion Canadian (US$294 billion)Canadian this year, but the government says it could close in on $400 billion Canadian (US$308 billion) if widespread lockdowns return.