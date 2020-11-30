18-year-old arrested in deadly California mall shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Black Friday shooting at a Sacramento mall that killed two brothers.

Police say Damario Beck was held Monday for the attack at the Arden Fair Mall that killed 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr. Police say the shooting, which sent shoppers running for their lives, erupted after a “verbal altercation” between two groups.

The Sacramento Bee says video footage shows people in the two groups firing at each other with handguns.

At a news conference, the father of the slain teens said he forgives the attacker.