UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their ‘last week’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister says there is only about a week left for the U.K. and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to agreement. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that “I think we are into the last week or so of substantive negotiations.” The U.K. left the EU early this year, but remains part of the 27-nation bloc’s economic embrace until Dec. 31. Talks have already slipped past the mid-November date long set as a deadline for a trade agreement to be reached if it is to be approved by lawmakers in Britain and the EU on time. Despite the stalemate, Raab told Sky News that “there’s a deal to be done.”