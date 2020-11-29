Police: Tear-gassed Polish lawmaker seen as protest threat

Polish police say an officer who sprayed tear gas into the face of a member of parliament during a protest probably did so because he perceived the politician as a threat. An officer sprayed Barbara Nowacka in the face with the gas as she held out her parliamentary identity card to show him Saturday night. The incident occurred during a protest in Warsaw against a restrictive abortion ruling. Nowacka was one of several lawmakers who attended the protest to monitor events after police used force and tear gas against protesters. A police spokesman first acknowledged that the incident looks “shocking.” Later police released footage and suggested the officer likely acted because he felt threatened.