Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police have searched the home and office of one of Diego Maradona’s doctors, taking away medical records as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star that caused a wave of grief across the country. Neurologist Leopoldo Luque told reporters after the searches Sunday that he had given investigators all of the records of his treatment of Maradona, as well as computers, hard drives and cellphones.Weeping at times, he insisted he defended his treatment of the troubled soccer star, who died Wednesday of a heart attack following a Nov. 3 brain operation.