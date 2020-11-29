Hungarian official compares George Soros to Hitler

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian ministerial commissioner has come under fire for an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion article Saturday in the pro-government outlet Origo, “Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber.” Demeter also said that “poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life.” The comments drew outrage from Hungary’s Jewish community, including the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, which called the article “tasteless” and “unforgivable.”