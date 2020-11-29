1 inmate dead, 3 wounded in Sri Lanka prison riot

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan officials say at least one inmate has been killed and three others injured when inmates clashed with guards at a prison on the outskirts of the capital. Police say inmates created “unrest” at Mahara prison outside Colombo and prison officials took steps to control the situation. Pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka’s overcrowded prisons. More than a thousand inmates and about 50 guards at five prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two inmates have died. Sri Lankan prisons are highly congested with more than 26,000 inmates crowded into facilities with a capacity of 10,000.