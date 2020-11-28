Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Trump campaign associate who was the target of a secret surveillance warrant during the FBI’s Russia investigation says in a federal lawsuit that he was the victim of “unlawful spying.”

The suit from Carter Page alleges a series of omissions and errors made by FBI and Justice Department officials in applications they submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to eavesdrop on Page on suspicion that he was an agent of Russia.

The complaint was filed Friday in Washington’s federal court. It largely echoes findings from a Justice Department inspector general report that found significant problems with the four applications.