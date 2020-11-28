Europe’s Christmas dilemma: risk empty chairs next year?

BRUSSELS (AP) — European nations are struggling to reconcile cold medical advice with a Christmas tradition that calls for big gatherings in often poorly ventilated rooms where people chat, shout and sing together. That’s an ideal conduit for a virus that has killed over 350,000 people in Europe so far. Yet the desire for contact with loved ones is such that all the horrible realities can be thrown overboard. Many nations are tending to slightly relax their pandemic restrictions at Christmas, simply because the need for family contact is sometimes bigger than the fear of contamination and, possibly, death.