2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police are looking for a person who shot and killed two teens at a Northern California mall on Black Friday. Shoppers at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento ran for safety after shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. A 19-year-old man was found dead at the mall and a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police say the shooting appeared to be a targeted and isolated attack, and they’re looking for a suspect in his 20s. The Sacramento Bee reports the coronavirus pandemic kept crowds at the mall thinner than usual on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.