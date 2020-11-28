Skip to Content

2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police are looking for a person who shot and killed two teens at a Northern California mall on Black Friday. Shoppers at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento ran for safety after shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. A 19-year-old man was found dead at the mall and a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police say the shooting appeared to be a targeted and isolated attack, and they’re looking for a suspect in his 20s. The Sacramento Bee reports the coronavirus pandemic kept crowds at the mall thinner than usual on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Associated Press

