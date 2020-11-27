Mexico extends northern border tax breaks to southern border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has announced he will extend tax breaks for communities on the northern border for another year, and broaden them to cover the southern border as well. Mexican towns along the U.S. border currently pay a 20% maximum income tax, as compared to 30% in the rest of the country. Gasoline is cheaper there, and the value-added tax is 8%, compared to 16% everywhere else. Those measures will now be extended to 22 townships along the southern border with Guatemala. The city of Chetumal, near the border with Belize, will be made a duty-free zone.