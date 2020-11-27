Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television is reporting that a scientist that Israel has alleged led a military nuclear program in the early 2000s has been “assassinated.” The state TV report Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It said it would offer more information shortly. Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful. The International Atomic Energy Agency says the “Amad” program ended in the 2000s. Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites.