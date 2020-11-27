Greece sets price limit on COVID-19 tests at private clinics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government wants to limit how much private medical facilities can charge for coronavirus tests. Commerce and Consumer Protection Secretary General Panagiotis Stamboulidis said Friday that the price limits would be 40 euros ($48) for PCR tests and 10 euros ($12) for rapid antigen tests. Private medical clinics and hospitals had been charging about 70-120 euros ($84-$143) for PCR tests and around 40 euros for the rapid tests. Stamboulis says the Greek government supports “practices of healthy competition” but has an obligation to intervene at a time when large segments of the country’s economy are shut down. He says a draft bill to allow the limits will be brought to parliament.