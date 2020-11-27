Facing terror charges, Iran diplomat skips trial opening day

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — An Iranian diplomat suspected of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France invoked his immunity for prosecution and didn’t attend the opening day of his trial in Belgium. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of up to 20 years for Assadollah Assadi and three other suspects facing charges of attempted terrorist murder. Assadi is in custody and denies all charges. The investigation started on June 30, 2018, after Belgian police officers tipped off about a possible attack against the annual meeting of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq opposition group stopped a couple in a Mercedes car. In their luggage, they found 550 grams of the unstable TATP explosive and a detonator.