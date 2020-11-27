China slaps 200% tax on Australia wine amid tensions

BEIJING (AP) — China has added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Commerce imposed import taxes of up to 212% that Australia’s trade minister said will make Australian wine unsellable in China, his country’s biggest export market. Earlier, China stopped or reduced imports of beef, coal, barley, seafood, sugar and timber from Australia after it supported calls for an independent probe into the origin of the pandemic, which began in China in December.