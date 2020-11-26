Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warns residents to stay indoors and disarm. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office on Thursday means tanks and other weaponry can now close in on the city of around a half-million people. His government has warned of “no mercy” if residents didn’t move away from the Tigray leaders in time. The new statement asserts that thousands of Tigray militia and special forces surrendered during the 72-hour period. It says Ethiopian forces will take utmost care to protect civilians.