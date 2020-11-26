They’re baaack: Trump and allies still refuse election loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2020 presidential race is turning into the zombie election. Just about everyone knows it’s over and done. But President Donald Trump won’t let it die. Despite dozens of legal and procedural setbacks, his campaign keeps filing new challenges that have no hope of succeeding. But that’s the point. Trump’s strategy wasn’t to change the outcome, but to create a host of walking-dead claims about the 2020 presidential race that would wander around the country, wreaking havoc on democratic norms and infecting the nation with doubt, even though the winner was clear and there has been no evidence of mass voter fraud.