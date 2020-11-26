Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials say they approved the transfer back to Tehran of three Iranians who were involved in a botched 2012 bomb plot, as Iran released a 33-year-old Australian academic who was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges. Thai officials did not go so far as to call it a prisoner swap or say what involvement Australia might have had in the arrangement. Iranian state TV said Tehran released British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was thrilled and relieved that Moore-Gilbert had been released but added it would take time for her to process her “horrible” ordeal.