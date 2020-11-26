San Antonio police kill man in trailer park fire, shootout

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say officers shot and killed a man who fired on officers and set his trailer on fire. Chief William McManus tells the San Antonio Express-News that a SWAT team was sent to a trailer park on the Texas city’s northeast side around 9 p.m. Wednesday night after people reported a man firing a gun inside his trailer. McManus says the man then began shooting out of his trailer at the officers and eventually set it on fire and escaped. McManus says the man was later killed in an exchange of gunfire with six officers.