Pilots, civilians given life terms over Turkey’s 2016 coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced several military and civilian personnel at an air base to life prison sentences, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2016. A total of 475 defendants, including generals and fighter jet pilots at the Akinci air base, on the outskirts of the capital Ankara, were on trial for the past three years, accused of directing the coup and bombing key government buildings, including a section of the parliament building. The massive trial was one of two main trials against suspected members of a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. The cleric denies involvement. The sentences were handed down Thursday.