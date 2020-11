German far-right party member charged with drug smuggling

BERLIN (AP) — A former regional official with the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been charged on allegations he was involved in smuggling 36 kilograms (almost 80 pounds) of cocaine into a northern port. Marcus Hoffmann, 46, faces charges of drug trafficking and attempted drug trafficking and could receive up to 15 years in jail if convicted, Bremen prosecutors’ spokesman Frank Passade said Thursday. Hoffmann, a Bremerhaven port worker, and four others are alleged to have received the cocaine in a shipping container in August 2019. He was arrested after an attempt to retrieve another suspected shipment three months later, Passade said.