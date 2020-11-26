EU nations on Med coast renew push for migrant quotas

BRUSSELS (AP) — Four European Union countries that hundreds of thousands of unauthorized migrants have entered over the past five years fear that planned reforms to the EU’s asylum system will leave them to cope mostly alone. Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain say in a joint paper that mandatory quotas are needed for sharing out people who qualify for refugee status among the 27 EU countries. Such plans have long been rejected by Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia among others. The four’s demands could further delay the reform plans. The aim was to get a political agreement on them by next month, so they could be officially endorsed early next year.