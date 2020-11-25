When to donate rewards to charity and when to give cash

If you want to help nonprofits this holiday season, there’s a way to do it without dipping into your bank account or shelling out cash. In some cases, it can make sense to consider donating your unused hotel points, airline miles or credit card rewards to charity. You may even be able to get outsize point values this way. But other times, donating points and miles may mean a significant loss of value, making it a poor redemption option for you or the charity. Here are some tips to help you decide if donating points is a smart money move for you.