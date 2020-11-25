Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand are again taking to the streets of the capital as the government escalates its legal battle against them, reviving the use of a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. Police on Tuesday issued summonses for 12 protest leaders to answer charges of lese majeste, an offense punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment. The student-led movement is demanding that that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government step down, the constitution be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy be reformed to make it more accountable.