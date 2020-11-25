Iran diplomat on trial over plot to bomb opponents in France

BRUSSELS (AP) — Four people are going on trial in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Friday accused of planning to bomb a rally of Iranian opposition supporters. The plot was thwarted by a cross-border intelligence operation that led to the arrest of a couple in Brussels. The bomb was found in their car. Prosecutors believe the mastermind of the operation was an Iranian diplomat who worked on the orders of Iranian authorities. They say he brought the bomb to Europe himself on a commercial flight and handed it to the couple in a pizza restaurant. His lawyer says he is protected by diplomatic immunity.