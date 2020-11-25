Germany set to extend partial shutdown well into December

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors are expected to extend a partial shutdown well into December, and discuss tightening some restrictions while allowing somewhat more generous rules for the Christmas period. Germany embarked on a so-called “wave-breaker” shutdown on Nov. 2, shutting restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities but leaving schools, shops and hair salons open. It was initially slated to last four weeks. Proposals drawn up ahead of Wednesday’s videoconference call for extending the shutdown until Dec. 20.