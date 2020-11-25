China’s Xi congratulates Biden, hopes for ‘win-win’ ties

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and expressed hope for “win-win cooperation” amid conflicts over trade, technology and security. China became one of the last major governments to congratulate Biden. There was no explanation for the delay but some commentators suggest Beijing might want to avoid straining relations with President Donald Trump, who hadn’t conceded. In a congratulatory message, Xi told Biden that “healthy and stable” relations were “the common expectation of the international community.”