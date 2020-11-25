Car hits gate outside German leader’s offices; minor damage

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a car has crashed into the front gate of the building housing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s offices, causing minor damage. A man has been detained. Police were investigating the 10 a.m. crash Wednesday at the German chancellery in Berlin. Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz told reporters the 54-year-old driver was detained at the scene after driving at a slow speed into the gate and was being questioned. He said police were investigating whether he might be psychologically disturbed or had other motivations. Merkel’s office said there was only minor damage to the security gate.