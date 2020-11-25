As economy struggles, Fed weighs boosting bond purchases

WASHINGTON (AP) — At their meeting earlier this month, Federal Reserve officials discussed possible future adjustments to the central bank’s monthly bond purchases to boost the economy. The Fed’s minutes of the Nov. 4-5 meeting released on Wednesday revealed that while officials believed that no changes were needed to the bond purchase program they recognized that circumstances could shift, warranting adjustments. The Fed since June has been buying $120 billion in bonds each month to keep downward pressure on long-term interest rates as a way of boosting the economy as it struggles to emerge from a deep recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.