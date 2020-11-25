Analysis: Biden prioritizes experience with Cabinet picks

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s first wave of Cabinet picks and choices for his White House staff has prized staying power over star power, with a premium placed on government experience and proficiency. Biden is looking to rebuild a depleted and demoralized federal bureaucracy. With an eye in part toward making selections who may have to seek approval from a Republican-controlled Senate, Biden has prioritized choosing qualified professionals while eschewing flashy names. Even the most recognizable pick — John Kerry — lacks the showmanship that has defined President Donald Trump’s era. Biden has showcased a faith in bureaucracy. That’s in sharp contrast with Trump, who openly distrusted the very government he led.