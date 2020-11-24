Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is not giving up his fight to overturn the election results, even as agencies across the federal government begin to support President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. Career federal officials are opening the doors of agencies to hundreds of transition aides ready to prepare for Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. But Trump, who has not formally conceded to Biden, continued to try to sow doubt about the vote. His own administration’s assessment is that the election was conducted without widespread fraud, misconduct or interference.