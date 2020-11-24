California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say California’s system for paying unemployment benefits is so dysfunctional that the state approved more than $140 million for at least 20,000 prisoners. On Tuesday, they detailed a scheme resulting in payouts in the names of well-known convicted murderers like Scott Peterson. Sacramento County’s district attorney said at least 158 claims were made for 133 death-row inmates. Prosecutors say the Employment Development Department has been overwhelmed by benefit claims since the pandemic began, and in its haste to approve them, didn’t check unemployment claims against a list of prisoners. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s already ordered the department to review its practices and act to prevent fraud.