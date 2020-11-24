Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as COVID cases rise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is on the brink of a stay-home order days before Thanksgiving, after a coronavirus surge surpassed a level set by public health officials to trigger one. A swell of new cases on Monday pushed the largest U.S, county over an average of 4,500 cases per day. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said no action would be taken until county supervisors meet on Tuesday. A stay-home order for Los Angeles would be the first such action since mid-March. That’s when Gov. Gavin Newsom followed the lead of several California counties and issued a statewide order that closed schools and most shops. A statewide curfew took effect Saturday.