Jets help empower women with online job mentoring event

The New York Jets had 27 female employees participate in an online mentoring program for women run by Dress For Success Northern New Jersey. It is an affiliate of the nonprofit Dress For Success. The global organization is known for providing professional attire for women but also helps build job search and interview skills with no-cost seminars and programs. Jets employees served as mentors for nearly a dozen women who were looking to sharpen their resume and interview skills while also looking for tips and suggestions with searching for job opportunities.