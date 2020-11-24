In pandemic era’s isolation, meaning of ‘self-care’ evolves

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has forced people to spend more time with themselves than ever. Along the way, it has reshaped and broadened the way many think about how they treat themselves — what has come to be called self-care. The pandemic-era incarnation of self-care is different. For many, it has put the purpose and meaning of life front and center, reconfiguring priorities and needs as the months drift by. This new way of thinking has many impacts, including producing new trends in the beauty and clothing industries. Casual clothing is everywhere. Makeup sales have been rocky and sales of skincare products are up. What remains unknown, though, is whether all this self-care is working.