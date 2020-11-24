China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized Pope Francis over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. A foreign ministry spokesperson says Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” He says China treats Uighurs like all other citizens, making no mention of the camps in which more than 1 million Uighurs and members of other Chinese Muslim minority groups have been held. The U.S., other democracies and human rights groups say the prison-like facilities are intended to divide Muslims from their religious and cultural heritage. China says they are centers to provide training and prevent terrorism and religious extremism on a voluntary basis.