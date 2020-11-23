Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings at California church

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of two people and the wounding of three others at a church in California’s Silicon Valley that was being used as a homeless shelter. The San Jose Police Department announced the arrest in a Twitter post early Monday. The stabbings happened Sunday night at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose. Police said earlier that no services were taking place but that people had been brought inside the church to get them out of the cold. Police say the motive of the attack is under investigation.