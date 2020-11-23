Skip to Content

China FM in Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Japan to meet with his Japanese counterpart and discuss ways to revive their pandemic-hit economies as well as regional concerns over China’s growing influence. Wang and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi are to discuss resuming business trips between the world’s No. 2 and No. 3 economies on limited basis. Japan recently launched such arrangements with a few less-infected Asian countries. Wang’s visit that began Tuesday comes as Japan is grappling with resurgence of coronavirus infections and the government struggles to balance disease prevention and the economy.

