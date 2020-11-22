US provides missiles, renews pledge to defend Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has provided precision-guided missiles and other weapons to help the Philippines fight Islamic State group-aligned militants and renewed a pledge to defend its Asian treaty ally if it comes under attack in the disputed South China Sea. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien represented Trump in Monday’s ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, where he announced the delivery of the missiles and bombs to the Philippine military. Trump pledged to provide the $18 million worth of missiles in a phone conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in April. O’Brien expressed condolences to the Philippines after back-to-back typhoons in the country and outlined U.S. help to the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.