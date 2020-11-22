Skip to Content

Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin

9:40 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is railing against the Paris climate accord and telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple the U.S. economy, not save the planet. Trump spoke in a video statement from the White House to the Group of 20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. His comments came during a discussion among the world’s largest economies on safeguarding the Earth. As president, Trump has worked to undo most of President Barack Obama’s efforts to fight climate change. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office in January, has said he will rejoin the global pact that the U.S. helped forge five years ago. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content