Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric’s death in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of mourners have thronged the funeral of a radical cleric in Pakistan whose Islamist party has defended the country’s controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s Islamist party won only two parliamentary seats in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale sit-ins and demonstrations. Rizvi led last Sunday thousands of his followers at a sit-in in the capital of Islamabad protesting the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which he deemed blasphemous.