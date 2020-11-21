Skates (and masks) on! Rockefeller Center ice rink opens

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is opening in a limited way but on time for the holidays. The Rockefeller Center website says the iconic, sunken rink in midtown Manhattan is welcoming skaters Saturday afternoon as part of a tradition dating to the 1930s. The rink is operating at reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a further pandemic safety measure. Another seasonal fixture, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, went up last weekend and will be lighted Dec. 2.