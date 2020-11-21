‘My Missing Valentine’ headlines Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has kicked off its annual Golden Horse Awards, a prestigious ceremony considered Asia’s equivalent of the Academy Awards for Chinese-language films. Even as the pandemic shut cinemas around the globe, actors, directors and others managed to walk the red carpet ahead of Saturday night’s 57th Golden Horse Awards ceremony in Taipei. The Taiwanese romantic comedy “My Missing Valentine” led the nominations for this year’s awards with 11 nods. Singaporean actor Mark Lee was nominated for best actor for his performance as a drag queen in “Number 1.” Hong Kong’s “Hand Rolled Cigarette” and “The Way We Keep Dancing” each received six nominations.