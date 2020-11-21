Mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas, at least 3 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 14 mortar shells targeted different residential areas in Kabul, killing at least three people and wounding 11 others. An Interior Ministry spokesman says the shells were fired from two vehicles. Heath Ministry officials put the death toll at five with 25 injured. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack early Saturday. The mortar barrage comes as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban continue to hold talks in Qatar though progress has been slow. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to press for a reduction in violence in his meetings with both sides on Saturday though the Taliban have mostly ignored such previous requests.