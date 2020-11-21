Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its aircraft have struck Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian territory earlier. The military said that early on Sunday, fighter jets and attack helicopters hit rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Late Saturday, the Israeli military said Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies who have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.