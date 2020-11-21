California enacts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases spike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is enacting a nighttime curfew Saturday as spiking coronavirus cases threaten to swamp health care systems. The new restrictions say people should stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for essential errands.

The curfew runs through Dec. 21 and covers 41 counties that contain most of the state’s population. It’s designed to reduce the spread of transmission, although some county sheriffs are saying they won’t enforce the order.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County says it could impose an even more drastic lockdown next week as the state’s largest county records record infection rates.