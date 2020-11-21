Back in Premier League, Leeds turns to Jay-Z agency to grow

LONDON (AP) — Leeds is being assisted by the sports and entertainment marketing agency founded by Jay-Z to grow the northern English club’s brand and global appeal now it’s back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence. Roc Nation is working with Leeds to particularly target expanding the club’s profile in the United States and China, drawing too on memories of the team winning the English league in 1992 and reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2001. With the charismatic Marcelo Bielsa now in charge, the team’s attacking intent has helped it win over neutrals with the style of football.