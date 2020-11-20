Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining in keeping with all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected. The president, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have all recovered after becoming infected in October.