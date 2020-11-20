Pair sentenced for Nebraska pharmacy fire bomb plot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a Maryland drug dealer to 14 years for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market. Hyrum Wilson and William Burgamy each were sentenced Friday for their respective roles in the conspiracy in federal court in Virginia. Federal agents arrested Burgamy in April and charged him with running a website that sold hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of illicit drugs. After his arrest, authorities discovered the firebomb plot to destroy the rival pharmacy so Wilson’s pharmacy could increase its business and divert more drugs without risking detection.